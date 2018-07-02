Harvey Weinstein Could Face Life in Prison Following 3 More Sex Crime Charges

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on three additional charges of sex crimes, including a criminal sexual act in the first degree against a third woman, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The “forcible sexual act” against the woman dated back to 2006, a statement from the office read. A grand jury additionally charged Weinstein, 66, with two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The disgraced movie mogul was previously charged with first= and third-degree rape as well as a charge for a first-degree criminal sexual act for incidents involving two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to those charges last month.

“This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. said in a statement. “Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373.”

Weinstein remains free on $1 million bail following his arrest on May 25. No date has been set for a trail.