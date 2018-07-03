The Ideological Divide Of The Sexes Is Growing: More Women Support Democratic Candidates Than Men

If the U.S. was only populated by women, Democrats would likely win big during the midterm elections in November. And if it were only populated by women under 35, it would be a landslide for Democrats.

A new Quinnipiac University poll found that 58% of women would vote for a Democratic candidate if elections were held today. That number is only 42% for men. Meanwhile, 50% of men would support a Republican candidate, while that number is just 33% for women.

While these figures illustrate an ideological divide of the sexes, the poll on the whole found that 50% of American voters say they would vote for a Democratic candidate, and 41% a Republican. The poll suggests that Democratic candidates will also see support from independent voters, 49-35%. The trend toward Democratic candidates can likely be attributed to an overall 78% disapproval rating of the way Congress is “handling its job.”

The findings of the Quinnipiac poll echo those of a Pew study from late June, which found a 48-43% support in favor of Democrats. That study also similarly found that women tend to support Democratic candidates in higher numbers—54% women to 43% men (or 38% of women support Republicans and 49% men).

But the most marked difference is amongst younger voters. Women under 35 support Democrats 68% to 24%, while men of the same age group favor Democrats 47% to 50%.

“Is it a signal of a blue wave? Four months until elections for the U.S. House of Representatives and 50% of American voters say they plan to vote for Democratic candidates,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

If the female mobilization seen starting with the Women’s March following Trump’s election and sustained throughout the rise of the #MeToo movement is any indicator, women could carry a lot of voting power this election cycle—and their candidates are likely to be blue.