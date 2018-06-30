Comcast Blames Massive Outage on Cut Wires

Comcast suffered a nationwide outage of its internet, television, and phone services Friday.

“We identified 2 unrelated fiber cuts to our network backbone providers. Our engineers are restoring services to business & residential internet, tv & voice customers. Apologies to those affected,” Comcast said in a tweet late Friday afternoon.

Comcast further noted that the affected wires were owned by CenturyLink Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc., according to the Wall Street Journal. A CenturyLink spokesperson told the Journal it “experienced two isolated fiber cuts in North Carolina affecting some customers that in and of itself did not cause the issues experienced by other providers.” Zayo said it experienced a fiber cut in New York and that its services have since been restored.

Reports of the Comcast issues came from areas across the country, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Service has largely been restored to Comcast customers following the large-scale disruption.