While many in the country have been mourning the retail death of Toys ‘R’ Us, one mystery person decided to make good use of its closeout sales. An anonymous person bought $1 million worth of the remaining toys at one Toys ‘R’ Us location to donate to local kids.

The Raleigh, N.C., Toys ‘R’ Us location closed its doors a little earlier than expected after the sale. Local CBS affiliate WNCN CBS 17 reported that Toys ‘R’ Us customers looking to snag last-minute deals seemed more pleasantly surprised at the news than disappointed.

“Oh, that’s so nice. I’m happy to hear that,” Erin Sampson told CBS 17, echoing the comments of other Toys ‘R’ Us customers.

Where exactly the toys will be donated remains much of a mystery as the donor themselves, so far, according to the network.

Friday, June 29, was the last day Toys ‘R’ Us locations were open for their final sales following the company filing for bankruptcy and opting to close its locations.