• Match-maker. Prior to May, Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of dating app company Match Group, was already waging battles on multiple fronts: fending off upstarts like Bumble, vying to shed apps of their hook-up stigma, and defending the 10% market share her firm—parent of Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, and Plenty of Fish—has staked out.
Then came the announcement by Facebook, the half-trillion-dollar company with 2 billion users, that it too was entering the online dating space.
It’s a good thing Ginsberg isn’t personally swiping right or left, because the married mother of two has her hands full.
For a complete picture of what she’s up against, I’d suggest diving into Leigh Gallagher’s latest Fortune feature on Ginsberg and the $12 billion company she’s overseen since landing the job in January.
The Facebook entry is only the latest twist in “a business that’s in the midst of more drama than a bad online date,” Leigh writes, pointing, in particular, to Match’s patent infringement lawsuit against rival Bumble and the two firms’ fraught history.
The drama is high because so are the stakes. There are 600 million singles online worldwide—a number that’s expected to jump to 700 million by 2020. Match is the biggest player in the market and has captured just one-tenth of that.
The war for love-seekers is playing out on a global scale, yet Ginsberg sees her job as deeply personal. She texts her 19-year-old daughter and her daughter’s friends to ask what they think of Tinder. She relishes Match’s potential role in connecting soulmates; thank-you notes from married couples who met on its platforms adorn the company’s corporate office.
“This isn’t about making, I don’t know, tables,” she told Leigh. “I really believe that we are having a profound impact on people’s lives.”
Fortune
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Establishment slayer. “Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office,” said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a now viral campaign video. But she did run—and she did win. The 28-year-old first-time candidate defeated 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th district in its primary yesterday, securing a stunning win for the anti-establishment, progressive wing of the Democratic party.
Fortune
• That other SCOTUS decision. As the Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban, it issued another important decision that handed a victory to faith-based crisis pregnancy centers. In a 5-4 ruling, the court held that centers aimed at persuading women to continue their pregnancies don’t have to tell patients about the availability of state-offered services, including abortion.
Washington Post
• Saudi’s driving boom. Saudi Arabia dropped its ban on female drivers on Sunday in an effort to boost its economy. Now Bloomberg Economics has analysis of just how big that bump might be. By 2030, the move could add as much as $90 billion to the kingdom’s economic output.
Bloomberg
• Scene and heard. As it tries to shed its reputation as an exclusive boys’ club, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this week welcomed 928 film industry professionals to become new members. About 49% of the invitees are women, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Amy Schumer, Ann Dowd, Sarah Silverman, Christine Baranski and Tiffany Haddish. About 30% are minorities.
New York Times
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Neiman Marcus Group on Monday announced that Darcy Penick is returning to the company as president of Bergdorf Goodman after several years heading Amazon’s upscale Shopbop fashion site. Jennifer Senior, who most recently was a book critic for The New York Times, will be joining its opinion section as a columnist in September. Beauty brand Glossier has named Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake as its first independent director. Spotify has hired Dawn Ostroff as chief content officer. She previously led Condé Nast Entertainment and helped launch The CW.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Hear, hear. Female voices are rare among World Cup commentators, and the few calling this year’s tournament are hearing some blowback. Jason Cundy, a former pro soccer player, for instance, criticized the “high-pitched tone” of Vicki Sparks, the first woman to commentate on a live World Cup match for British TV. Not to worry; Sparks has her defenders. “There are so many people that loved what Vicki did,” said sports reporter Lynsey Hooper. “And there were people that didn’t like it. And that’s just the way of life. But you have a choice. We haven’t had a choice before.”
Washington Post
• Cash pays off. Want to help young women stay healthy? Show them the money. Data from the World Bank suggests that cash transfer programs are one of the most influential global development policies of the last few decades. Cash helps bring about financial independence for women, which, in turn, empowers them to make more far-sighted choices.
Quartz
• Why the pink wave is so blue. While the “pink wave” has shades of red, the trend consists mainly of liberals: for instance, 350 Democratic women have filed to run for the House, compared with 118 Republican women. FiveThirtyEight used that data as a jumping off point for asking why Republicans elect so few women overall. One especially interesting explanation: “Women in state legislatures in both parties tend to be more liberal than their male counterparts…This puts female Democrats toward the left-leaning end of their party, while female Republicans are not in the rightward bloc of the GOP.” Ideologues, it turns out, are more likely to run.
FiveThirtyEight
