• Match-maker. Prior to May, Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of dating app company Match Group, was already waging battles on multiple fronts: fending off upstarts like Bumble, vying to shed apps of their hook-up stigma, and defending the 10% market share her firm—parent of Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, and Plenty of Fish—has staked out.

Then came the announcement by Facebook, the half-trillion-dollar company with 2 billion users, that it too was entering the online dating space.

It’s a good thing Ginsberg isn’t personally swiping right or left, because the married mother of two has her hands full.

For a complete picture of what she’s up against, I’d suggest diving into Leigh Gallagher’s latest Fortune feature on Ginsberg and the $12 billion company she’s overseen since landing the job in January.

The Facebook entry is only the latest twist in “a business that’s in the midst of more drama than a bad online date,” Leigh writes, pointing, in particular, to Match’s patent infringement lawsuit against rival Bumble and the two firms’ fraught history.

The drama is high because so are the stakes. There are 600 million singles online worldwide—a number that’s expected to jump to 700 million by 2020. Match is the biggest player in the market and has captured just one-tenth of that.

The war for love-seekers is playing out on a global scale, yet Ginsberg sees her job as deeply personal. She texts her 19-year-old daughter and her daughter’s friends to ask what they think of Tinder. She relishes Match’s potential role in connecting soulmates; thank-you notes from married couples who met on its platforms adorn the company’s corporate office.

“This isn’t about making, I don’t know, tables,” she told Leigh. “I really believe that we are having a profound impact on people’s lives.”

Fortune