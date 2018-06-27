Here's How Much Cash the Average Player Spends on 'Fortnite'

If you’re a Fortnite player, there’s a good chance you’re spending cash on the game. And the amount you spend adds up quickly.

In a survey of 1,000 Fortnite players, financial education company Lendedu found that 68.8% of them have spent at least some money on in-game Fortnite purchases. And among those who spend cash inside the wildly popular battle royale game, average spending tops $84.67. And more than a third of the players say Fortnite is the first game they’ve ever spent cash on to buy in-game items.

Fortnite has quickly become one of the most popular games in the world. The title is a battle royale game that lets you compete with others around the world. Buying in-game items, like tools, gliders, and clothing, might change the way you play the game, but the products don’t give you any advantage over other players who don’t spend on in-game items.

According to Lendedu, 58.9% of all Fortnite cash is spent on character outfits or the characters themselves. Another 18% of the nearly $85 in average spending goes to gliders and 13.5% is reserved for harvesting tools.

Spending aside, Lendedu aimed at determining just how invested people are in playing Fortnite. The company found that the average Fortnite player spends between six hours and 10 hours per week playing the game.