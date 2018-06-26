Trump's Trade Fallout, Tech Hit, China Bear Market: CEO Daily for June 26, 2018

Good morning.

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the conversation Monday at the Fortune CEO Initiative in San Francisco, saying he felt compelled to speak out about the Trump administration’s treatment of children at the border last week because it was “squarely in the dignity and respect situation.”

In an interview with the Irish Times while in Dublin, Cook had called the administration’s zero tolerance policy “inhumane.” At Apple, he explained last night, “we don’t get into politics; we stick to policy.” But “business is just a collection of people, and if people have values, than a business should, too.” The administration’s separation of children from parents at the border violated Apple’s values, and “if you don’t speak out, you are in the appalling ‘silence of good people’ category.”

Cook acknowledged that some people believe his company should stay quiet and focus on issues that directly affect the bottom line. “You are never going to fulfill your mission of changing the world by doing that,” he said.

The Apple CEO also talked about the protection of people’s privacy as one of his company’s core values…while avoiding any specific mention of Facebook or Google. “We have felt very strongly on this issue from the beginning. We could see building a detailed profile on people likely would result in significant harm over time…that it could be used for nefarious purposes.”

Cook’s comments, in conversation with my colleague Adam Lashinsky, were the opener for the annual meeting of this community of CEOs, who are focused on how companies can strengthen their contributions to society. In the question and answer session, Cook was asked about whether short-term pressure from shareholders made it harder for companies to make decisions in the long-term interest of society.

“You have to have a board and a CEO and a management team that is willing to put aside the stock price and make the right decision,” he said. “If you make a decision based on short-term investors, you are going to make a terrible decision. You have to look yourself in the mirror and say: ‘I’m going to take the heat.’”

