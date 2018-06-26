raceAhead: CEOs Taking A Stand

There is something very different going on in the world now.

This is the central theme of the CEO Initiative, which is in full swing today.

By way of evidence, Fortune’s president, Alan Murray, ticked through a lengthy list of recent corporate responses to important social issues, ranging from Bank of America’s response to the North Carolina bathroom bill, to Starbuck’s willingness to engage deeply on race and bias after two black men were arrested while waiting for a friend in one of their Philadelphia stores.

“Not one of those things would have happened ten years ago,” says Murray, based on his three decades of business reporting. “’If it doesn’t directly impact my bottom line, I don’t want to have anything to do with it,’” was the former mantra of executives, he says.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who kicked off the event last night, made it clear that he is not afraid to speak out on issues ranging from human rights and the environment to immigration. We’ve always been about changing the world, and you can’t do that by staying quiet.”

It’s part of the reason why he felt comfortable publicly decrying President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration policy that forced asylum-seeking parents to be separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border. Immigration is not just a “numbers” conversation, he said. “[T]here’s real people behind this that have real feelings.”

There are more unafraid CEOs yet to come. "Culture matters these days in Corporate America, and companies are looking to innovate in ways that will attract talent and drive performance," Fortune's Erika Fry writes in her recap of the discussion.