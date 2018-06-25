Almost two months after it began preparing to offer discounts at Whole Foods to Prime members, Amazon is expanding the program to all 466 of the grocery chain’s locations.

Starting Wednesday, June 27, members can earn additional savings at any Whole Foods location throughout the country. Prime members can save an extra 10% on select sale items and have special deals only available to them. They’re also eligible for free two-hour delivery in some locations. (And Amazon says it will expand delivery throughout the year.)

“Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive—in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen,” said Cem Sibay, a vice president for Amazon Prime. “Since starting this rollout in mid-May, Prime members have already saved millions of dollars on everything from seasonal favorites to popular products.”

Prime members can either use the Whole Foods app at checkout or enter a mobile number linked to their Amazon account.

Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 and has made changing the store’s reputation as an expensive place to shop one of its top priorities. The deals available exclusively to Prime members vary from week to week. This week, those include half-off baby back pork ribs ($4.99 per pound) and $6 per pound off wild caught Sockeye salmon.