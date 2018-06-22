Nearly 78,000 ladders sold at Home Depot and Lowe’s are being recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall, issued on June 20, includes five different models of Werner aluminum telescoping ladders.

“The ladders can break while in use, posing a fall hazard to the user,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns. There has been one reported instance of a ladder breaking causing “injury to the left side and elbow of the consumer.”

The ladders were soled at Home Depot and Lowe’s stores nationwide from April 2018 to May 2018.

The Pennsylvania-based company placed all recall information on its website — including images of the affected products. To determine if your ladder is among those being recalled, check the date code “stamped on the inside of the outer leg of the ladder, beneath the bottom step,” Werner’s website explains, and a label on the rail with the model number. Model numbers impacted are:

MT-IAA-13A – 13 feet

MT-IAA-17A – 17 feet

MT-IAA-22A – 22 feet

MT-IAA-26 – 26 feet

MT-IAA-26A – 26 feet

Both the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Werner website, encourage users to stop using the ladder, and to return it for a full refund. The recall is being conducted voluntarily by the manufacturer, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Lowe’s and Home Depot did not immediately respond to a request for comment.