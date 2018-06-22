HP CEO Predicts Strong 2018 Growth

The good news keeps coming at HP Inc. Since the company, best known as “Hewlett Packard”, split three years ago, the stock (HPQ) has doubled in price, it has reported six straight quarters of double digit earnings growth and HP is now the worldwide leader in desktop PC’s.

Dion Weisler, who took over as CEO after the split, says he expects the momentum to continue and that’s why he recently raised the profit outlook for 2018.

“There’s no single pill. No magic,” he says. “Lots of focus in lots of different areas. When you put it all together, it enables us to grow faster than our competitors.”

With annual revenues of $52 billion, HP is now ranked at number 58 on the Fortune 500 list of the largest industrial companies in America. Could the Palo Alto company get bigger by going after Xerox? Rumors were rife about an HP-Xerox combination as activist investor Carl Icahn recently engineered a management shake up at the copier giant. But Weisler plays down the speculation. “We’re really focused on what we’re doing now,” he tells Fortune. “I think we have a really complete portfolio that will enable us to compete.”

Also in HP’s “portfolio” are 3D printers. Weisler is a big believer in the future of 3D printing and he sees an opportunity to disrupt the $12 trillion manufacturing market. He predicts it will take five to ten years to get there, but says “I’m absolutely convinced we’re on the cusp of the next Industrial Revolution.”

Watch the video above for more from our interview with Weisler.