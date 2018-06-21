AT&T Launches a New Streaming Service for $15 a Month

Following its acquisition of Time Warner, AT&T is launching a new television streaming service.

The new AT&T service, called “WatchTV” will offer 31 channels with another six networks arriving in the coming weeks. The WatchTV option is currently available as an add-on to AT&T’s two new unlimited cell service options for no additional charge, though the company said more details are to come on a standalone option. Streaming is available through the WatchTV app or on select browsers, according to a release from AT&T. No word yet on which browsers or whether or not streaming will be available on an actual TV. However, its $15 price tag, or free with an unlimited plan, makes it the cheapest streaming option available.

Time Warner channels Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, and TCM are included in the WatchTV bundle, along with several other cable channels. More than 15,000 TV shows and movies are on demand.

The new unlimited plans, with the option to add WatchTV, will be available next week.