HP CEO Dion Weisler, Trump's China Tariffs, Google Diversity: CEO Daily for June 15, 2018

Good Friday morning.

Several of you asked about the program at the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute I attended earlier this week. Hard to capture the experience in 300 words, but the fundamental insight it is built upon is this: Most executives are skilled in managing their time, but the bigger challenge they face is managing energy—physical, emotional, mental and spiritual. And managing energy requires understanding the patterns of stress and recovery that build strength and endurance. I can’t say I’ve mastered the new skills after just three days, but I’ve certainly made progress. One lesson that hangs over it all: have a clear sense of purpose and mission; that helps the other pieces fall into place.

Meanwhile, take some time today to watch Susie Gharib’s interview with HP CEO Dion Weisler. He talks about his decision not only to make gender and racial diversity a priority at his company, but to require his suppliers to do the same—or else lose HP’s business.

“If you want to make a difference, be prepared to make the tough call. And so we did that,” Weisler says. “That’s the power of being in the leadership position. That you can influence an ecosystem. That you can step up and lead as a leader across an organization larger than your own to make a difference in the things you really believe in.”

Weisler says it’s the right move, and also important to his employees. “They want to work for a company that cares about making a difference in the communities where we serve,” he says, “and so for us, it’s a business imperative.”

More news below.