Facebook Is Building a $750 Million Data Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Facebook plans to build a $750 million data center in Huntsville, Ala. that is expected to add 100 jobs to the area when it opens in 2020.

The company said in a blog post that it plans to break ground on the 970,000-square-foot facility later this year and that it will host videos, photos, and news articles.

Facebook has committed to power the data center with clean and renewable energy. The company says that it worked with the Tennessee Valley Authority to establish an energy tariff that would fund renewable energy projects that Alabama residents and Facebook, would tap for energy. Facebook also plans to work with the TVA to identify solar projects in the area that could be used to entirely power the facility.

The social network says that Huntsville was a natural fit for the center because the area is “a growing tech hub.” The company also has a wind-powered data center in Texas.