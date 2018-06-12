Aldi's Scotch Whisky is Cheaper Than Most. It Was Also Named One of the World's Best

One of the cheapest bottles of scotch whisky was named one of the world’s best this week by trade publication the Spirits Business.

Discount supermarket Aldi won two of the gold medals awarded at this year’s Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters. The grocery store chain has been expanding into alcohol in recent years.

Aldi’s Highland Black Scotch Whisky — which retails at £12.99 ($17.37) — won gold in the category of whiskies aged up to 12 years, defeating whiskies valued at nearly three times as much. One of its fellow gold-medal winners, Chivas Regal 12 Year Old, costs more than twice as much as Aldi’s.

Aldi’s Glen Marnoch Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky —which retails at £17.49 ($23.39) — won gold, earning the only medal in its category.

“It goes without saying that we are extremely proud of these results from the Spirits Business,” Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, told Insider. “This is the second year that our Highland Black Scotch Whisky has been voted best in the world and we are thrilled it has performed so well again.”

Aldi — which has planned to expand in the U.S. to become the third-largest grocery chain operator in the country — does not yet sell its whiskies at U.S. locations.