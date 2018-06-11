Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Ate at Chick-fil-A. Then the Internet Exploded

Try as it might, Chick-fil-A just cannot shake its homophobic reputation.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey got dragged on his own platform on Sunday after he posted a screenshot showing the money he saved at Chick-fil-A by using their mobile app.

Users were quick to criticize Dorsey’s patronage of the restaurant whose CEO famously made comments that were interpreted as homophobic in 2012, sparking nationwide protests. Despite efforts to engage “urban” audiences, wage hikes for the employees of at least one franchise, and free meals for stranded travelers, Chick-fil-A is apparently still best known for having a CEO who once told a Christian news organization that Chick-fil-A supported “the biblical definition of the family unit” and that marriage equality was “inviting God’s judgment” on the U.S.

Journalist Soledad O’Brien, whose show Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien is nationally syndicated, pointed out in a tweet that Dorsey’s support for the restaurant chain was particularly ironic during Pride month. Dorsey responded saying that she was right and that he’d “forgot about their background.”

But for all its detractors, Chick-fil-A has just as many loyal patrons who will stand up for the company’s conservative, Christian values. After Dorsey recognized his Chick-fil-A order as a flub, users rushed to defend the company’s employment practices, value for money, and religious background.

You mean their late CEO being a Christian? Apparently that is something bad/terrible, having faith, running a decent business, never discriminated against anyone, for the "tolerance, acceptance, and inclusivity" crowd. — R J (@kataandkumite1) June 10, 2018

It’s a top notch fast food place. With good food & amazing service, that does a lot of good for every community where they have a store located. And trust me if the guy who waited on me yesterday wasn’t transgendered, I’ll eat my shoe. Relax Jack it’s just a sandwich. — KT RedhairedRose (@kthomas629) June 11, 2018

Chick-fil-A has been in the news recently for its association with the Trump administration. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt reportedly personally asked CEO Dan Cathy if Pruitt’s wife could open a Chick-fil-A franchise.

At Recode’s Code Conference last month, Momofuku chef David Chang called his spin-off fried chicken sandwich shop, Fuku, a “liberal Chick-fil-A“.