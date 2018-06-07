Help Wanted: Facebook Needs People for 'News Credibility'

Facebook has famously had a problem with fake news. Now it’s looking for people to help it do better.

For the past couple of weeks, the social media company has been looking for at least two people (one fluent in Spanish) to help it with its “News Credibility Program.” The job postings, first reported by Business Insider, are looking for detail-oriented, self-starting contractors who “should be comfortable performing repetitive tasks.”

Similarly worded job postings also appear on LinkedIn, posted by a staffing company on behalf of an unnamed Menlo Park company. (The LinkedIn URLs include the phrase “world’s largest social network,” which is kind of a tipoff it’s Facebook.) Those posts mention that “you’ll be tasked with developing a deep expertise in News Credibility Program and evaluating news publishers for policy compliance.”

It’s not clear whether the News Credibility Specialists will work with a program that Facebook announced in January, in which Facebook users rank news sources that they see as the most credible and trustworthy. Or if, as Business Insider suggested, Facebook is backing away from CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s statements that the company wouldn’t be in the business of judging which news is trustworthy.

Either way, if you’ve ever grown weary of fake news and wanted to do something about it, here’s your chance.

Facebook didn’t return a call seeking comment.