Elon Musk Shares a New Image of the Tesla Model Y

Elon Musk offered a new new look at the upcoming Tesla Model Y on Twitter Tuesday, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding Tesla’s new electric CUV.

It’s not the first image we’ve seen of the Model Y, which is scheduled to be unveiled in March 2019, but this one is from a different angle. It’s also not the most detailed image of the Model Y, leaving most of the car in shadow, revealing only its basic shape and a hint of a wheel. The Model Y is meant to be a cross-over, bringing the Tesla Model 3’s basic size to a utility vehicle.

Tesla teases new Model Y picture. Car to be revealed in March 2019 – Tesla Shareholder's meeting pic.twitter.com/dDAKXiDM96 — Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) June 6, 2018

Production of the anticipated Model Y will face an internal obstacle as the production for the already released Model 3 has stalled.

“I’d probably put some sandbag on future dates, that’s probably wise, I kind of say when I think it can occur, but then I’m typically optimistic about these things,” Musk said during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting.

In addition to the expected timeline for the Model Y’s unveiling, Musk shared other details on the vehicle, including that it will be fully vegan. After Tesla switched to using synthetic leather for its seats, other items like steering wheels and gear shifts were still made with real leather. While customers can now special order “fully vegan vehicles” from Tesla, all of the Model Y’s leather details will be synthetic.

“Model Y will not have any leather in it, even in the steering wheel… even if it does have a steering wheel,” Musk joked, implying the new car might not come with a steering wheel at all.