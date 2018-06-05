McDonald's Is Planning to Add Self-Serve Kiosks Across the U.S.

The next time you visit McDonald’s you might be responsible for asking yourself if you’d like fries with that.

The fast-food chain announced this week that it has plans to add kiosk and mobile ordering to 1,000 McDonald’s stores each quarter for the next eight to nine quarters, dramatically increasing the number of self-serve ordering options available in the United States.

During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Monday, McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said the company has found that people who use the kiosks tend to purchase more items. Self-serve kiosks are already available at the majority of locations in other markets such as Australia, the U.K., and Canada. The United States has lagged behind a bit on kiosk adoption.

In addition to rolling out kiosks at more American McDonald’s locations, the chain also has plans to look into another type of food shopping Americans enjoy: delivery. McDonald’s already offers a delivery option in Asia, and is currently looking at both in-house and third-party options to bringing the same feature to the United States.