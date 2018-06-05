Mark Cuban Says He's Weighing a Presidential Bid

Billionaire Mark Cuban says he’s considering a presidential run.

“Yes. But not willing to discuss at this point,” Cuban responded in an email to the New York Times when asked if he was considering running.

Cuban, who is a co-host of the show Shark Tank and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. It’s also not the first time he’s spoken about the possibility of running for president. Cuban previously said that his decision would depend on his wife and family’s feeling about the matter and said he would likely run as an independent, but as a Republican before running as a Democrat.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to surround Howard Schultz, who just stepped down as executive chairman of Starbucks. Schultz was a prominent supporter of 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, though he has yet to make any definitive statements about whether or not he intends to run.