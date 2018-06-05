IHOP Is Getting a New Name. And It Doesn't Include Pancakes
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: An IHOP restaurant serves customers on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. DineEquity, the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP, plans to close up to 160 restaurants in the first quarter of 2018. The announcement helped the stock climb more than 4 percent today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson — Getty Images
By Monica Rodriguez
June 5, 2018

International House of Pancakes, perhaps better known by the initials IHOP, is ditching the pancakes—in its name, at least.

The iconic pancake house announced on Twitter Tuesday that it would be getting a new name. IHOP’s ‘P’, which fittingly stands for pancakes, is being replaced by a ‘B.’

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb,” the tweet said.

IHOP, or rather, IHOb, has yet to announce what the new letter stands for, although many assume it will stand for “breakfast”.

Although some Twitter users initially speculated that the tweet might have been a clever PR stunt to drum up interest for the breakfast chain, a spokesperson for IHOP confirmed to the New York Post that the tweet was serious.

We will have to wait until June 11 to find out what the new name change means for the 60-year-old restaurant chain, but at least one thing’s for sure, the pancakes don’t seem to be leaving the menu.

IHOP assured one anxious tweeter Tuesday not to worry, because its famous pancakes would “still ‘b’ here.”

