IHOP Is Getting a New Name. And It Doesn't Include Pancakes

International House of Pancakes, perhaps better known by the initials IHOP, is ditching the pancakes—in its name, at least.

The iconic pancake house announced on Twitter Tuesday that it would be getting a new name. IHOP’s ‘P’, which fittingly stands for pancakes, is being replaced by a ‘B.’

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb,” the tweet said.

IHOP, or rather, IHOb, has yet to announce what the new letter stands for, although many assume it will stand for “breakfast”.

Although some Twitter users initially speculated that the tweet might have been a clever PR stunt to drum up interest for the breakfast chain, a spokesperson for IHOP confirmed to the New York Post that the tweet was serious.

We will have to wait until June 11 to find out what the new name change means for the 60-year-old restaurant chain, but at least one thing’s for sure, the pancakes don’t seem to be leaving the menu.

IHOP assured one anxious tweeter Tuesday not to worry, because its famous pancakes would “still ‘b’ here.”