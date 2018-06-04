Term Sheet -- Wednesday, June 4

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

BREAKING: Microsoft agreed to acquire GitHub for $7.5 billion in stock. GitHub is the code-repository company popular with many software developers. Microsoft is the top contributor to the site, and has more than 1,000 employees actively pushing code to repositories on GitHub. GitHub was last valued at $2 billion in 2015, and it had raised approximately $350 million from investors including Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, IVP, and SV Angel.

Andreessen Horowitz poured $100 million in the startup back in 2012, making it the largest single check the firm had ever written in a Series A round. At the time, people criticized the firm for overpaying. “When you write the largest check the firm’s ever written on a Series A deal, there will always be questions on whether this is a good deal,” partner Peter Levine told Term Sheet this morning.

He said the investment stemmed from the firm’s theory that developers would drive the new economy, and “GitHub was at the epicenter of that transformation.”

GitHub will reportedly continue to operate as an independent entity within Microsoft. “This whole developer ecosystem is just starting out,” Levine said. “It’s a brilliant move by [Microsoft CEO] Satya Nadella. By integrating GitHub and Microsoft, they extend their open source leadership, and I hope they continue the momentum GitHub’s had so far.”

It was reported that Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang is leaving the firm to start a cryptocurrency-focused fund with Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam. As the WSJ noted, there’s been a significant brain drain as top talent departs traditional venture in favor of crypto investing.

Last year, Joel Monegro, a Union Square Ventures analyst, quit and started a fund called Placeholder. Runa Capital’s Nick Tomaino left and launched a crypto-focused firm called 1confirmation.

However, some VC firms are choosing to create dedicated crypto funds with a designated partner as the lead (ie: Chris Dixon at Andreessen Horowitz). Others are taking a more collaborative approach (see: Venrock & Coinfund partnership.)

This is timely as I asked Term Sheet readers on Friday the following question: If you work at a traditional venture capital or private equity firm, I’m curious to hear how you are thinking about these initial coin offerings and new blockchain/crypto-focused funds?

Here are some of the responses I received:

Brian Murray, Craft Ventures:

ICO compliance lessons have not sunk in (despite the SEC’s best efforts). ICO campaigns conceived months ago — before we had regulatory clarity — are now hitting their launch date; hoping a bit of utility-token sophistry can help them outsmart regulators and save their attempt at a money grab. That’s just not going to work. This is why we’re so excited about what Harbor is doing and the next generation of ICO: the PICO.

**Term Sheet note: Craft Ventures is David Sacks’ venture firm. Sacks originally came up with the idea for the security token startup Harbor.**

Mike McCormick, GreatPoint Ventures:

ICOs feel like they are past their prime. I see many startups who 6-12 months ago were gearing for big ICOs, now raising smaller ICOs and/or just equity capital. There seems to be a collective understanding that a token / ICO makes sense for a limited number of use cases, and the rest were probably somewhere along the spectrum of: dumb money chasing hype, to outright scams. Seems like the speculative mania has cooled.

The early crypto funds have performed well with the run up of the major currencies, though it’s hard for me to see how that strategy could continue to work well moving forward (especially with so many funds) unless the opportunities for pump and dumps pick back up, or if the major currencies go on another bull run.

I think the new crypto / blockchain funds will have to be more like traditional VCs, and look for projects that have actual business legs, rather than the speculative betting that’s been much of the market to date.

We’re investing in the space, but are interested in equity. We could own tokens (and for the right Co we might consider it). What we really want are companies solving real market problems — if the solution involves blockchain, cool, but often it seems the Co is just wedging “blockchain” into the story to ride the hype — just like everybody did with ‘machine learning’ 18 months ago.

I bet it’ll look something like the early 2000s fallout — most projects will fail, and in hindsight we’ll make comparisons to pets.com etc. but a few meaningful projects could survive and emerge as the googles and amazons of the movement – and perhaps they’ll lay the groundwork for a future generation of successful crypto / blockchain projects … or maybe not :)

Jeff Carter, West Loop Ventures:

We are ignoring the price. The market is going to do what the market is going to do and even if we have an opinion that the price is too high, or too low, it should not matter to the execution and outcome of a company. We “get” crypto/blockchain, but don’t see any “experts” in blockchain out there. There are thought leaders, but think there is a lot of hype and ego in the space now. 10 years from now it will be different. We were traders. We intuitively understand risk/reward and the discipline which comes with it. Post ICO raise, the discipline on spending needs to be extremely high to keep focus and to allocate resources inside the company efficiently. We don’t invest in tokens. We want equity. Making money without building sustainable value isn’t worth anything. Prices go up and they go down. In blockchain, you still have to build companies. Why is a company doing a token raise? Is it core to their business model? Core to the ethos/culture of the company? Core to executing the business plan? We can make a case for using other technology to solve problems instead of blockchain. Blockchain is not a panacea for every problem out there. Slapping blockchain on your company without thinking it through just to get a higher valuation is a thing. Just because you can raise ICO money doesn’t guarantee success. There is going to be a river of failure and tears with lots of capital being chewed up and wasted. Many companies—>Pets.com=Me too Social=Me too Sharing Economy=Me too Big Data=Me too AI=Blockchain What really gets us excited about blockchain is the ability to allocate resources more efficiently and create a lot of transparency.

IN OTHER NEWS….

…Lyft nears acquisition of Motivate Co: Told you Lyft wouldn’t be too far behind. Following Uber’s acquisition of JUMP in April, Lyft has agreed to buy the bike-share company for at least $250 million, according to The Information. Motivate is the company behind Ford GoBike in the Bay Area and Citi Bike in New York City. Like we’ve noted many, many, many times before, the bike-sharing / e-scooter arms race will be one to watch.