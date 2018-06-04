How to Watch Apple's WWDC 2018 Keynote on iPhone, iPad, and Even Windows PCs

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote is just hours away. And if you want to watch it, there are several options.

The iPhone maker on Monday will kick off its annual developers confab with a keynote address that kicks off at 1 p.m. ET. The keynote is expected to focus on improvements to Apple’s software, including iOS and macOS, and could see the company focus far more on stability and reliability improvements than feature and design upgrades, according to reports. Apple is also expected to discuss its plans for pairing its devices with healthcare initiatives and could at least discuss some long-awaited hardware, like a new iPad Pro.

But like anything else in Apple’s world, this is all speculation based on rumors and comments from a slew of unidentified sources who claim to have knowledge of the company’s plans. Apple, meanwhile, remains silent, content to do all of its talking at the actual show.

So, if you really want to know what Apple has planned, you’ll need to watch the keynote.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

On a Mac, you’ll need to load up Apple’s Safari browser on a macOS Sierra or later machine and head over to this page to stream the event live. You’ll go to the same link on a Windows PC, but will need to watch the show on a Windows 10 computer running MIcrosoft’s Edge browser.

Don’t want to be tied to your computer? Boot up Safari on your iPhone or iPad and go to the link to watch the show. Over on the Apple TV, you can simply access the company’s Events app and stream the show live.

While those are the official ways to watch the show, Apple also says that if you’re on “other platforms,” which were not individually identified, you can stream the event live on either the Google Chrome or Firefox browsers.