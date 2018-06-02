Suspected Golden State Killer Was Nabbed by DNA Obtained in Hobby Lobby Parking Lot
Joseph James DeAngelo, the suspected "Golden State Killer", appears in court for his arraignment on April 27, 2018 in Sacramento, California. DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former police officer, is believed to be the East Area Rapist who killed at least 12 people, raped over 45 women and burglarized hundreds of homes throughout California in the 1970s and 1980s.
By Jaclyn Gallucci
4:29 PM EDT

Newly released court documents show Joseph James DeAngelo, the recently named suspect in the decades-old Golden State Killer case, was arrested after police obtained DNA from his car door as he shopped.

DeAngelo — suspected of 57 attacks, 13 homicides and 120 burglaries in California between 1974 and 1986 — was inside a Hobby Lobby store on April 20, when police gathered the DNA evidence from his car door handle in the Roseville, Calif., parking lot.

According to the affidavit released on Friday, that DNA sample was linked to a sample from the 1980 Lyman and Charlene Smith double homicide.

Additional DNA samples were taken by police three days later from DeAngelo’s trash can located at his Citrus Heights residence, and were also linked to the Golden State Killer case, the affidavit states.

Many details of DeAngelo’s alleged attacks are heavily redacted in the documents, most of them at the request of DeAngelo’s public defenders, according to the LA Times.

 

 

 

