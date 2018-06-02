Ben Affleck’s giant private estate in Georgia is up for sale for nearly $9 million.

The sprawling 87-acre property in Savannah, Ga., includes three separate homes. The Big House features 6,000 square feet of living space. It has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to its listing from Engel & Völkers. Affleck’s home also features pine floors, 15-foot ceilings and turn-of-the-century style cabinets.

Affleck’s estate also includes another 10,000-square-foot home called The Oyster House with five bedrooms, an open floor plan and wrap-around balcony. A dock can also be found on the home’s property. Affleck was reportedly using the location as a vacation spot.

Affleck paid $7.11 million for the Georgia property when he purchased it in 2003, back when he was dating singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Affleck was recently looking for another property in Los Angeles, a $19.2 million spot near his his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he has three children with.