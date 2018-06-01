Taylor Swift Made $54 Million for 6 Days Work. How'd You Do?

Let the haters hate hate hate hate hate all they want. Taylor Swift will still be laughing all the way to the bank.

The seemingly unstoppable singer pocketed $45 million in the first six shows of her Reputation tour, according to Billboard. By the time the tour ends in just under six months, it could take in more than $400 million, the publication forecasts.

Shows kicked off in Phoenix on May 8, setting both a revenue and attendance record. Swift sold 59,157 tickets at the venue, making roughly $7 million. A two-night stretch in the San Francisco area earned Swift another $14 million — and stops in Pasadena, Seattle and Denver rounded off the eye-popping figure.

Swift has a history of big paydays. Her return to Spotify in 2017 after removing her songs from the streaming service earned her $400,000 in one week and, even as fans were split on Reputation’s debut single, it quickly shot to the top of the Billboard charts. The album sold 1 million copies in four days upon its release.

The $54 million puts Swift far and away ahead of any other acts on the road these days. Kenny Chesney, who holds the number two slot in terms of concert revenue, took in $11.2 million in a 10-day period in May. And Imagine Dragons, who ranked third, took in just $2.6 million in over a month.