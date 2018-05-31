Samsung Phones Will Now Let You Video Chat Doctors in the UK

Samsung is making trips to the doctor feel slightly less ominous through a new AI-powered feature that will allow UK users to video chat medical professionals without ever having to leave their homes.

According to a recent report by Financial Times, Samsung phones will soon hit the shelves pre-installed with the feature. The medical consultation technology would be provided by Babylon, a health startup company primarily known for its partnership with the UK’s “GP at Hand,” a program launched earlier this year that is similarly designed to help users book their doctor appointments through video calls. Samsung is paying Babylon for a license fee to use their technology, and additionally will share some of the profits with the new company.

Like GP at Hand, Samsung’s technology will not only allow users to virtually arrange medical consultations, but also to check their symptoms through an internal health app.

But, the technology comes at a cost. Access to the feature will cost £50 (US $67) a year or £25 (US $33) for a one-time consultation.

Although, for now, Samsung’s new health feature is exclusive to users in the UK, Financial Times says that the idea of it expanding to customers worldwide is certainly not out of the question.