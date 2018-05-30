National Doughnut Day Is Friday: Here's Where to Get a Free One

National Doughnut Day is Friday. Unlike some other “days” that have been introduced as marketing stunts in recent years, Doughnut Day has been around since 1938 and was originally established as a way to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the circular treats this National Doughnut Day, there are a number of places where you can score a free or discounted one on Friday.

In addition to these, your local shop might also be offering deals. Be sure to check out their Twitter and Facebook channels to find out.

Krispy Kreme: Possible the greatest doughtnut deal out there, Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut to all guests, with no purchase necessary.

But really, who turns down a free doughnut? Limit one per customer, no purchase necessary on #NationalDoughnutDay! pic.twitter.com/xUmstC6KRo — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 30, 2018

Dunkin’ Donuts: Dunkin’ is offering a free classic Donut with the purchase of any beverage all day on National Doughnut Day.

#NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. 🍩🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Z0ERZBmno — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2018

Papa John’s: All online orders on Friday can score a free order of Papa John’s hot Donut Holes.

For #NationalDonutDay we’ve got something big in the works. Well, technically small, but also big. And sweet. pic.twitter.com/km74ekyiWv — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) May 30, 2018

Burger King: Burger King is upping its National Doughnut Day game this year and offering the “first flame-grilled donut” at five of its locations (New York, LA, Miami, Boston, and Salt Lake City). The offering is essentially a Whopper with the center cut out. The center will also be served with purchase as a “mini slider.”

Winn-Dixie: The grocery store is offering 50% off all doughnuts purchased in its bakery Friday.

BI-LO: BI-LO is also offering customers 50% off doughnuts purchased from its bakery on National Doughnut Day.