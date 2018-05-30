Fox's Murdoch Says Apple Will Find Original Content Move 'Very Challenging'

Fox CEO James Murdoch issued a word of warning to Apple for “dabbling” in his industry.

Speaking at the Code Conference on Tuesday, Murdoch said that he views Apple’s efforts in the original content business as “piece by piece, one by one, show by show,” according to CNET, which reported from the show. Such a maneuver, he said, tends to “take a long time to really move the dial and have something.”

“I do think that’s going to be very challenging,” he said of his interpretation of Apple’s content strategy.

As the head of Fox, Murdoch obviously has a vested interest in what Apple is doing. Now, unlike several years ago, Apple is among the companies competing for original content that would otherwise go to traditional broadcast networks. The company has acquired a variety of shows in recent years, including Carpool Karaoke and a documentary on artist Ed Sheeran, among several other buys.

Apple hasn’t announced a full-fledged television or video platform, but is expected to do so rather soon. Several reports say Apple wants to acquire more original content and offer programming through its many devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The move would put Apple in direct competition with traditional broadcasters, Netflix, and other video-focused companies.

Still, Murdoch seems to believe that Apple’s strategy of buying original content is misguided. He didn’t, however, offer alternative paths for Apple to follow.