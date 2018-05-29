Sweden's Newest Beer Is Made Using Sewage Water

Next time you’re in Sweden, you can grab a bottle of beer made from sewage. Nya Carnegiebryggeriet brewery, Carlsberg and the Swedish Environmental Research Institute (IVL) recently collaborated on a pilsner that includes organic malt, hops… and recycled wastewater.

The beer launched on May 25th.

Called PU:REST the idea behind the brew is to raise awareness about the ability to make wastewater into safe drinking water, which happened before the water made its way into the brew, Lonely Planet reports.

“Ultimately, this comes down to beating the drum for sustainable water treatment, and for the value of fresh water,” Staffan Filipsson of IVL said in a press release.

Purification for the water happens at Sweden’s Hammarby water treatment plant.

Nya Carnegiebryggeriet is jointly owned by Carlsberg and Brooklyn Brewery. The beer will be available this summer in Sweden at retailers as well as at some selected bars and festivals.