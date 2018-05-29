Snoop Dogg Secures World Record For Largest Gin and Juice
NAPA, CA - MAY 26: Snoop Dogg attends the Guiness World Record for largest Cocktail during the 2018 BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2018 in Napa, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder — Getty Images
By Emily Price
1:24 PM EDT

Snoop Dogg spent his Memorial Day weekend breaking World Records, specifically in the category of gin and juice.

During the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival this weekend, Snoop, along with Warren G and Top Chef Season 6 winner Michael Voltaggio set the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest gin and juice cocktail, USA Today reports.

How big is the “world’s largest” gin and juice you might ask?

The final cocktail included 132 gallons of liquid, specifically 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy, and 38 jugs of orange juice. The final product was topped off with a massive paper umbrella and straw, which Snoop used to mix the cocktail. A whole watermelon and pineapple were used as a garnish for the massive drink and were added to the final cocktail on a sword.

Snoop Dogg’s career-defining song “Gin and Juice” was a single from his 1993 album Doggystyle. The rapper also recently released a 32-track gospel album entitled Bible of Love.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE