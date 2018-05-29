Snoop Dogg Secures World Record For Largest Gin and Juice

Snoop Dogg spent his Memorial Day weekend breaking World Records, specifically in the category of gin and juice.

During the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival this weekend, Snoop, along with Warren G and Top Chef Season 6 winner Michael Voltaggio set the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest gin and juice cocktail, USA Today reports.

How big is the “world’s largest” gin and juice you might ask?

The final cocktail included 132 gallons of liquid, specifically 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy, and 38 jugs of orange juice. The final product was topped off with a massive paper umbrella and straw, which Snoop used to mix the cocktail. A whole watermelon and pineapple were used as a garnish for the massive drink and were added to the final cocktail on a sword.

Snoop Dogg’s career-defining song “Gin and Juice” was a single from his 1993 album Doggystyle. The rapper also recently released a 32-track gospel album entitled Bible of Love.