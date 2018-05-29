Snapchat has released its first Lens that responds to sound.

Snapchat, the ephemeral photo and video messaging app that has ballooned into a media company, has an entire catalogue of Lenses. They can alter your voice, airbrush your face, add animation, and are sometimes even brand sponsored.

Previously, certain Snapchat Lenses could only respond to facial gestures — for example opening your mouth, or raising your eyebrows might trigger an animation. This latest feature, however, responds to sound.

The Snapchat filter itself looks like the image below — an animal-esque overlay with a heart nose, whiskers, and glowing ears — and when you speak or make sounds (the louder the better) the ears expand. (In the final product, it also alters your voice making it high-pitched.)

More of the Lenses are expected to roll out this week, according to a report from Engadget.