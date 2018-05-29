The Private Space Race: By the Numbers

By a long shot

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk aims to send two people into orbit around the moon—the first entirely private passenger flight ever. His original target was 2018, but the development of a new rocket reset the clock. The estimated price for a seat? Anywhere from $70 million to $175 million.

With time to spare

Blue Origin, the Kent, Wash., company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, hopes to offer tourists 11-minute rides to the edge of space as early as this year. It hasn’t yet disclosed a price.

Shuttle Diplomacy

One roundtrip ticket to the International Space Station via the Russian Soyuz rocket costs NASA approximately
$80 million.

Space Startups Are Booming
"NewSpace" companies have sprung up around the Mojave Air and Space Port, a former military base in the California desert, 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The remoteness of Mojave and the permissive attitude toward, say, detonation and flames—the airport’s slogan: We eat explosions for breakfast—make it the ideal location for companies aiming to reach the heavens.
Richard Branson celebrates after unveiling Virgin Galactic’s Spaceship Unity in February 2016.
Virgin's Spaceship Unity touches down in Mojave after flying freely for the first time upon being released from Virgin Mothership Eve, December 2016.
Paul Allen stands on the Stratolaunch Carrier, under construction at Vulcan Aerospace's Mojave facility.
A rendering of a Stratolaunch. When completed, it will be the world's largest composite aircraft and have the largest wing span of any airplane ever built.
The biggest driver in private space development has been the deep pockets and confidence of Musk, Bezos, and others. “They were the primer to the pump for this new resurgence,” says Jay Gibson, CEO of XCOR. Here XCOR tests the Lynx, the engine for the company's sub-orbital vehicle.
XCOR tests an engine for a prototype of a Lynx, the company's reusable spacecraft, which aims to reach suborbital space.
Roderick Milliron, cofounder and CTO of Interorbital Systems, preparing for the launch of a Common Propulsion Module in Mojave. Interorbital's rockets are modular, designed to allow them to be expanded for larger payloads.
Traditional low-earth-orbit satellites weigh three tons, stand two stories tall, and cost tens of millions of dollars to build. With advances in the miniaturization of electronics, the development of stronger and lighter materials, and better engineering, “TubeSats” and “CubeSats" like Interorbital’s Personal Satellite Kits can be built and launched for less than $8,000. That means small governments and companies can afford to put tiny probes into space.
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins inspects the Bigelow Aerospace Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) attached to the International Space Station on Sept. 5, 2016. Expandable habitats are designed to take up less room on a spacecraft while providing greater volume for living and working in space once expanded.
Bigelow Aerospace founder and president Robert Bigelow stands in front of a model of a habitat module designed for the International Space Station. Such modules could theoretically be combined to build the world's first orbital hotel.
Co-founded by Naveen Jain, Moon Express is one of five finalists in the Google Lunar X Prize. The company has a verified launch contract for a lunar mission later this year.
A rendering of Moon Express's MX-1 lander. The company has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to set a robotic lander on the moon.
That’s the ticket

A 2014 crash stalled its progress, but Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic continues to sign up passengers—at a price of $250,000 each—to experience a few minutes of weightlessness in suborbital space. (It has yet to disclose a timeline for its first flights.)

Cheap at the price

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will set a buyer back about $60 million. The Falcon Heavy, meanwhile, costs from $90 million to $160 million, depending on modifications.

Miles-High Club

Fewer than 600 people, nearly all from the public sector, have gone above the Kármán line—the point about 62 miles above Earth that marks the beginning of space. 

This article originally appeared in the June 1, 2018 issue of Fortune.

