The Private Space Race: By the Numbers

By a long shot

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk aims to send two people into orbit around the moon—the first entirely private passenger flight ever. His original target was 2018, but the development of a new rocket reset the clock. The estimated price for a seat? Anywhere from $70 million to $175 million.

With time to spare

Blue Origin, the Kent, Wash., company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, hopes to offer tourists 11-minute rides to the edge of space as early as this year. It hasn’t yet disclosed a price.

Shuttle Diplomacy

One roundtrip ticket to the International Space Station via the Russian Soyuz rocket costs NASA approximately

$80 million.

That’s the ticket

A 2014 crash stalled its progress, but Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic continues to sign up passengers—at a price of $250,000 each—to experience a few minutes of weightlessness in suborbital space. (It has yet to disclose a timeline for its first flights.)

Cheap at the price

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will set a buyer back about $60 million. The Falcon Heavy, meanwhile, costs from $90 million to $160 million, depending on modifications.

Miles-High Club

Fewer than 600 people, nearly all from the public sector, have gone above the Kármán line—the point about 62 miles above Earth that marks the beginning of space.

This article originally appeared in the June 1, 2018 issue of Fortune.