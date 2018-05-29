After Racist Tweet, Roseanne Barr Is Dropped By Her Talent Agency

Rosanne Barr is dealing with yet another problem after ABC abruptly cancelled a reboot of her 1990s sitcom Rosanne following a racist tweet by the actress on Tuesday.

Barr’s talent agency, ICM Partners, said it would also drop her, according to a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM wrote in an internal note to its employees. “What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

Earlier Tuesday morning, Barr tweeted about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is an African-American. In her response to a tweet accusing Jarrett of covering up alleged wrongdoings made by the Obama administration, Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” a reference to Jarrett’s initials.

ICM Partners is among the several in the entertainment industry to voice disappointment about Barr’s tweet.

In his own statement, Rosanne show runner Bruce Helford weighed in on his show’s cancellation.

“I was personally horrified and saddened by the comments and in no way do they reflect the values of the people who worked so hard to make this the iconic show that it is,” he wrote.

Before its cancellation, Roseanne had the most viewers during this broadcast season and was poised to return for a second season.