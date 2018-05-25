TotalBiscuit, Popular YouTuber and British Gaming Critic, Dies at 33

TotalBiscuit, a popular British gaming critic and YouTuber whose real name is John Bain, died Thursday at the age of 33.

He was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, according to CNN, and a year later announced publicly that the cancer was terminal. Three weeks ago, he announced on Reddit that he was retiring from the critic side of his business, writing, “I’m retiring as a critic to spend whats left of my life sharing my love of gaming with my wife and all of you via co-op videos and streams.”

Bain’s wife, Gemma Bain, announced the YouTuber’s death on Twitter, saying, “Rest in Peace my Dearest Love John @Totalbiscuit Bain July 8, 1984 – May 24, 2018,” along with the poem “Love Constant Beyond Death” by Francisco de Quevedo.

Bain had over 2 million subscribers on his TotalBiscuit YouTube channel. Fans also left messages of support on Twitter and on his Reddit post announcing that he would no longer do game reviews.

John was one of the best example of integrity in the video game world. RIP good sir and all my sympathy to you Genna. — Epileptic Toad (@Epileptic_Toad) May 25, 2018