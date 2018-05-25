Tesla in Autopilot Mode Accelerated Prior to Crash With Fire Truck, Police Say

A Tesla in Autopilot mode that plowed into a stopped fire truck in Utah earlier this month accelerated immediately before the crash, according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

Based on car data, police believe that the May 11 crash in South Jordan, Utah, occurred shortly after the Tesla Model S matched the speed of a vehicle in front that was traveling at 55 mph. When that vehicle switched lanes, the Tesla automatically accelerated to its preset speed of 60 mph, neglecting to detect a group of stopped vehicles ahead, police say.

Photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South Jordan, Utah on May 11, 2018. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Although the vehicle’s driver, Heather Lommatzsch, 29, tried to brake manually at the last second, it was not enough to prevent the car from rear-ending the fire truck. Lommatzsch, who according to car data did not touch the steering wheel for more than a minute before the crash, suffered a broken ankle. The fire truck driver sustained whiplash injuries, but opted not to go to a hospital.

Just three days after the crash, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his disdain for the media’s coverage, stating that, “It’s super messed up that a Tesla crash resulting in a broken ankle is front page news and the ~40,000 people who died in US auto accidents alone in past year get almost no coverage[.]”

The crash comes in the wake of several other incidents in which Tesla’s Autopilot has been investigated as the culprit. In March, a Tesla Model X driver was killed when his vehicle, which had Autopilot mode engaged, crashed into a California freeway barrier. Earlier this month, two 18-year-olds died in Florida after the Tesla Model S they were riding in crashed into a wall and caught on fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the incident, but does not suspect the vehicle’s Autopilot mode to be the focus.