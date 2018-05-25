Why Did Apple Ban Valve's Steam Link From Its App Store?

Apple appears to be engaged in a battle of sorts with Valve.

In an interview with technology site Arstechnica, gaming company Valve said that Apple has removed and banned its Steam Link app from its App Store. The company said that Apple originally approved the app but after further review, found that it didn’t meet its approved guidelines.

Valve unveiled its Steam Link app earlier this month. The app allows you to stream your PC games from a computer to another device, as long as they’re both on the same network. The idea is for users to have a game running on one device but be able to play wherever they want in the home. It’s a relatively common feature with remote desktop apps that let users access another computer from their devices.

In its interview with Arstechnica, Valve said that it petitioned Apple’s ruling and pointed to those streaming apps, which are all available in the company’s App Store, as apparent proof that the Steam Link app isn’t in violation of the iPhone maker’s guidelines. Apple stood by its decision and kept the iOS app blocked from its application marketplace.

For its part, Apple hasn’t publicly disclosed why it removed Steam Link from its App Store. The company also generally makes it a policy to not discuss specific details about why an app was removed or banned from its marketplace.

Apple did not respond to a Fortune request for comment on the Steam Link decision.