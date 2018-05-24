'Queer Eye' Season 2 Gets a Sooner-Than-Expected Release Date on Netflix

Netflix’s popular series Queer Eye is coming back for Season 2 — perhaps sooner than fans expected.

The Netflix series was renewed for a second season just two months ago, but Queer Eye is now on the fast track for a June 15 release date. Season 2 will see the “Fab Five” reunite outside the Atlanta metro area for more adventures.

“This season, the Queer Eye Fab Five return to the Georgia heartland, forging connections with communities from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from self-love and faith, to immigration and how to make the perfect homemade poke bowls and more!” Netflix’s official description of Season 2 reads.

Following the reboot of the original Bravo series, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the new Fab Five and their expertise includes: Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown (culture), Bobby Berk (interior design), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming).

Speaking earlier this year following Queer Eye and several other Netflix shows’ renewal, Netflix vice president of content Bela Bajaria said: “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy – and that’s just Queer Eye.”