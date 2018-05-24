Auto Tariffs, Comcast vs Disney, Deutsche Bank: CEO Daily for May 24, 2018

Trump's promise to save ZTE's Chinese workers was out of character for the 'America First' president.

This is tech week in Europe, with CEOs including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, SAP’s Bill McDermott, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi and Accenture’s Pierre Nanterme all joining French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday at his “Tech for Good” summit. While Macron is pushing to make France a tech-forward nation, he emphasized yesterday that “there is no free lunch,” asking not only for commitments on data privacy, but also that the executives do more to tackle issues like inequality and climate change.

Speaking this morning at the Paris Vivatech summit, IBM’s Ginni Rometty threw some shade Zuckerberg’s way, referring to the “techlash” against the search and social giants, and calling on companies to handle data “responsibly and transparently.” “More than ever,” she said, “the tech industry must ensure the technology it creates is trusted, and tech companies must establish principles and make investments to sustain that trust. Society will decide who it trusts.”

The topic of jobs also was on the table. McKinsey Global Institute released a study this morning, timed for the event, that attempts to quantify the coming job shift. Jobs requiring technology skills will increase 60% by 2030, the study estimated, while jobs based on physical and manual skills, or “basic cognitive skills”—such as data entry and customer service—will decrease by more than 10%. But the study also sees strong job growth (up 9%) in areas that require higher cognitive skills—analysts, project managers, creative directors, etc—and even stronger growth (up 26%) in areas requiring social and emotional skills—negotiation, leadership, entrepreneurship, teaching and training. You can find the full study here.

