ZTE Pushback, Dodd-Frank, Barclays Plans: CEO Daily for May 23, 2018

Good morning.

Is artificial intelligence going to change the world of business? In our survey of Fortune 500 CEOs this year, a majority of respondents—54%—said AI was “very important” to the future of their companies. That’s up from just 39% last year, and far more than those who cited other technologies like advanced robotics (19%), virtual reality (16%), blockchain (14%), 3-D printing (13%) or drones (6%) as very important.

Yet when asked if they had made major investments in AI, only a little over 20% said yes—roughly the same as last year. The majority said they have made only modest investments in AI to date—suggesting the full promise of the technology lies far in the future.

Also this year, we asked the CEOs to tell us their leadership philosophy, in a few words. I was surprised to find how many of them used the term “servant leadership”—a self-effacing philosophy that dates back to Lao-Tzu. It’s a term that fits well to GM’s Mary Barra, whose effort to transform the giant auto maker is the subject of one of the deep dives in our Fortune 500 issue, which you can read this morning here. In the story, she describes her own leadership philosophy in clear but simple terms: “creating strategy, managing risk, empowering people to execute, and making sure we hold people accountable.”

More news below.