Fortune 500 CEO Poll, ZTE Negotiations, Iran Sanctions: CEO Daily for May 22, 2018

Good morning.

Our Fortune 500 CEO poll is out this morning, and it shows big company CEOs are notably optimistic about the economy. Some highlights:

— Roughly half—48%—think the economy will be better in the next 12 months than it has been in the last 12.

— Nearly two-thirds—63%—don’t think we will face a recession in the next two years.

— 82% expect to hire more employees over the next two years.

— Roughly half—49%—think President Trump’s policies have been “better than they expected” for their companies; only 18% think they have been “worse than expected.”

— 77% expect the new tax law to reduce their tax liability this year. And what will they use that money for? Increased dividends and share buybacks (50%), reinvestment in the company (43%), additional hiring (32%), additional R&D (32%), and additional wages and employee benefits (29%).

Also out this morning, is Erika Fry’s tough piece about Pfizer’s role in the nation’s critical drug shortages, and Michal Lev-Ram’s story about the huge team Facebook is assembling to police its content. (Note: a full 63% of the CEOs, who aren’t a regulatory-minded bunch, think Facebook is in need of more regulatory oversight.)

News below.