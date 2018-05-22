Amazon Is Banning Some Frequent Returners

While Amazon is known for its lax return policies, some customers are learning that returning too many items can result in being banned from the website.

Amazon customers have received emails saying they are banned and cannot make another account due to the number of returns they’ve made, the Wall Street Journal reports.

At least one customer’s account was closed without a reason given until a customer service agent said the returns were the cause of the ban. Others revealed Amazon asked for reasons behind returns they’ve made despite providing a reason through the website previously.

Former Amazon managers said the company closes accounts for activities that include “requesting too many refunds” or “sending back the wrong items or violating other rules,” the WSJ reported.

“We have closed this account because you have consistently returned a large number of your orders. While we expect the occasional problem with an order, we cannot continue to accept returns at this rate,” a 2015 email to an Amazon customer read.

Fortune reached out to Amazon but did not receive an immediate response.