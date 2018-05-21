Hitting the Road for Memorial Day 2018? Get Ready for Spiking Gas Prices and Lots of Company

If you’re planning to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, you won’t be alone.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is forecasting that 41.5 million Americans will travel during the weekend, the highest number in more than a decade. Despite facing the highest gas prices since 2014, the company expects 36.6 million of those travelers to travel by car.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gas currently stands at $2.927, with the highest prices in western states and the lowest in the south. The national average has risen by nearly 60 cents over the last year, and five cents since just a week ago. It’s nowhere near touching the 2008 peak of $4.114, but it’s still costing American motorists millions more per day to drive than it did a year ago.

Gas prices tend to inch up each spring as more drivers start to hit the road for summer vacations, driving up demand. But President Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal seems to have had an immediate—if not lasting—effect on gas prices, pushing them higher.

These high gas prices haven’t deterred Americans who want to get away during the unofficial kick-off of summer. Bill Sutherland, the senior vice president of AAA Travel and Publishing, attributed travelers’ perseverance to a good economy and increasing consumer confidence.

Despite the jaw-dropping gas prices, there’s something the millions of drivers won’t be surprised by: ranked the most congested country in the world, Americans are all too used to traffic.