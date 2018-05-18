There’s bad news for tabloid readers who have their hearts set on Jennifer Aniston being pregnant with Brad Pitt’s baby. America’s sweetheart appears to be teaming up with new love interest—on screen, at least.

Netflix has announced that Aniston and comedian Tig Notaro will star as the President and First Lady, respectively, in a new political comedy series. Written by Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, the Netflix series’ premise is about what happens when married lesbian couple Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House and prove “that behind every great woman… is another great woman,” says the streaming video company.

Produced by Aniston, Notaro, Allyne, Will Ferrell, and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Adam McKay (The Big Short), among others, First Ladies promises plenty of star power, though Netflix has gone light on other details. For instance, no release date has been announced.

A streaming video regular and pioneer in the space, Notaro released a Netflix documentary about her struggles with breast cancer on Netflix in 2015, the same year her semi-autobiographical series One Mississippi premiered on Amazon Prime Video. On May 22, Notaro’s original comedy special Happy to Be Here will debut on Netflix, where she is also slated to direct an upcoming original comedy special starring Ellen DeGeneres.

Aniston, on the other hand, has yet to star in any streaming content, other than her box office films, which are regularly distributed to the services. But Aniston’s deal with Netflix is not her first agreement to produce streaming content. Apple signed Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in late 2017 to develop a yet-to-be-released show, part of a $1 billion video content push for the iPhone maker that has yet to yield much, if any, fruit.

Inking a power couple like Aniston and Notaro for First Ladies is a strong move for Netflix, which has been on a roll lately, with its stock price soaring and many new movies in production. And while Netflix may be winning the war for cord-cutters’ credit cards, the company still has to wage nightly battles for television viewers’ attention. With the most riveting drama on TV coming out of Washington, streaming companies’ biggest competition comes straight from the news. That’s why it makes sense that Netflix plans to fight Trump’s reality presidency with a story of the first female president and her wife. For viewers, Netflix’s alternate reality couldn’t be further from the truth.