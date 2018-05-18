FDA Approves Drug Migraine Shot: What You Need to Know

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug that could make your migraines a bit easier to handle.

The medication, called Aimovig, is used to treat migraines in adults by reducing the amount of time the migraine symptoms last. In a statement, the FDA said three clinical trials were performed on Aimovig’s effectiveness. The first found it reduced migraine symptoms by one to two days compared to the placebo. The second found one fewer migraine day, and the third reported 2.5 fewer migraine days.

Migraines affect 10% of the world’s population, though they’re three times more common in women than in men, the FDA said in its statement on Thursday. Migraines are typically characterized by extreme pulsing and throbbing in one area of the head and can also include nausea and sensitivity to light and sound. They also can last for days.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Aimovig won’t eliminate migraines in those that use the medication, but should reduce the duration of migraine symptoms. In order to get that effect, however, patients need to inject Aimovig into their bodies once a month. The drug then blocks the activity of a molecule that plays a roe in migraines. Some patients in clinical trials reported reactions to the drug at their injection sites. Some also had constipation.

The FDA didn’t say when the drug would go on sale, but The New York Times reported on Thursday that the shot, manufactured by Novartis and Amgen, would be available within a week.