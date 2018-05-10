Term Sheet -- Thursday, May 10

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Robinhood, a zero-commission stock trading platform, has officially closed its monster round. It looks like the company raised even more than what was previously reported.

When I first saw the numbers in an email, I responded with a simple but necessary & appropriate: “holy crap.” Here are the final numbers. Robinhood raised $363 million in Series D funding at a $5.6 billion valuation, making it one of the highest-valued fintech companies at the moment. DST Global led the round, and was joined by investors including Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia, Capital G, and Iconiq.

I’ve been following Robinhood since Fortune featured the company and its founders Vlad Tenev & Baiju Bhatt in 2015. At the time, the company had raised $16 million in total funding from Index Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz. Two years and hundreds of millions dollars later, Robinhood continues to expand its footprint. The company told Term Sheet that it has doubled its user base from 2 million to 4 million people and surpassed $150 billion in transaction volume since April 2017.

The fresh infusion of capital comes on the heels of Robinhood’s announcement that it’s adding a cryptocurrency trading feature to its platform. In January, the company said it would allow customers to buy tokens using its same streamlined, no-commission approach it offers for stocks.

Robinhood plans to deploy the new capital toward expanding its product lineup, investing in its tech infrastructure, and recruiting more engineers dedicated to its crypto business.

WINDFALL: Tiger Global Management, SoftBank, and Accel are the biggest winners to emerge from the Walmart-Flipkart acquisition. Walmart confirmed that it will invest $16 billion into the India-based online retailer for 77% of the company — a deal that values Flipkart at $21 billion.

Here are the winners:

— Tiger Global Management, a New York-based, low-profile investment firm, had doubled down on its investment in Flipkart more than any other investor. It made about $3 billion after investing a total of $1 billion in the company over the years. Tiger Global began backing Flipkart in 2009 with an initial investment of just $9 million.

— SoftBank, through Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Vision Fund, invested roughly $2.5 billion into Flipkart last year, and its stake is now worth about $4 billion. That’s a pretty quick return.

— Accel: Accel, a Palo Alto based venture capital firm, has been holding on for 10 years. The firm invested $800,000 back in 2008 when Flipkart was operating with an 8-person team. (It now employs more than 30,000 people, and it is the largest e-commerce company in India.) Accel invested approximately $160 million over several rounds, and its position in the company is now worth about $1.1 billion.