Why Reddit, Pornhub, and Many Other Websites Are Going on 'Red Alert' for Net Neutrality

A number of websites will go on “red alert” starting Wednesday, May 9 in an attempt to save neutrality.

Popular websites like Reddit, Etsy, Pornhub, and OKCupid are among about 50 so far that have signed on to “go red” on Wednesday, ahead of a Congressional push to overturn the Federal Communication Commission’s repeal of net neutrality (FCC), announced last November.

The FCC’s decision to rescind net neutrality rolled back regulations that give everyone equal access to the internet by preventing service providers from discriminating against web content would be dismantled.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats and one Republican will petition to vote on the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which aims to block the FCC’s repeal. The websites are turning red to raise awareness of the issue.

We have the signatures. On May 9th, we officially file the petition to force a vote on the Senate floor to save #NetNeutrality.

#OneMoreVote pic.twitter.com/BvxnTjGwx5 — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 30, 2018

Each participating website will feature a “red alert” along the bottom of its homepage that automatically expands with messages encouraging users to urge their lawmakers to vote yes on the CRA. The “Red Alert” widget will remain on all the sites until the Senate votes.

See how to add a “Red Alert” to your site here.