Rudy Giuliani Says Trump Could Plead the Fifth in the Russia Probe

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s newest lawyer, once again made waves on a political talk show over the weekend, this time talking about whether Trump would cooperate in the Russia investigation.

Speaking to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday’s episode of “This Week,” Giuliani said that his client, Donald Trump, doesn’t have to comply with a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller, in addition to saying he could not be confident that the president would not take the Fifth Amendment if he has to testify in the Russia investigation.

“How can I ever be confident of that?” Giuliani said, regarding Trump pleading the Fifth, when Stephanopoulos asked how Trump would handle being called to testify.

Giuliani pointed out that Trump has previously said he wants to testify, and that while he ultimately may end up doing so, as his lawyer, Giuliani said he has a responsibility to tell the president he would be taking a great chance.

“I’ve got a client who wants to testify… I hope we get a chance to tell him the risk that he’s taking,” Giuliani said. “So he may testify. We may actually work things out with Bob Mueller. Because working with him directly is good.”

The former New York City mayor also said that Mueller’s team keeps “undermining” the potential for talk to Trump with them. Trump himself said Friday he would love to talk to Mueller if he was “treated fairly.”

Stephanopoulos also asked Giuliani whether Trump would comply with a subpoena.

“Well, we don’t have to,” Giuliani said simply. “He’s the president of the United States. We can assert the same privileges other presidents have.”

Giuliani caused a media frenzy last week after telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Trump repaid personal attorney Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, supposedly for her silence regarding an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.