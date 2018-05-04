This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

In January of 2000, at the peak of the last tech boom, I heard Masayoshi Son speak in Davos and tout one of his latest investments: Buy.com. “To win in the Internet age,” he said, “you have to think outside the box. And Buy.com does that. They will sell you anything you want to buy at a price less than they paid for it.”

How does that work? Not very well, it turned out. Buy.com held a successful IPO, then subsequently crashed and burned. (While Son, of course, went on to make billions and become a driving force in tech investing.)

I was reminded of that moment when I read my colleague Jeff John Roberts’s smart piece about Spotify. It’s a service that has won the hearts of music lovers and held a very successful “non-IPO” direct listing last month. But it announced its first quarterly earnings this week and the markets were unimpressed, with shares dropping 7%.

The problem, says Roberts, is that unlike, say, Facebook or Google, Spotify has to pay for the digital stuff it is selling you: music. And unlike, say, those of us in the media business, the music industry has successfully used its political clout to ensure it gets paid well.

“The upshot is, no matter how many subscribers they add, (music streaming) companies will never enjoy the fat profits of other tech firms,” Roberts concludes. “Right now, the streaming services have yet to make any money and, if they ever do, it’s a safe bet the music industry will find a way to claw it back in the form of higher royalties. It’s much like the baker being totally beholden to a flour supplier that raises its prices every time donuts are on the verge of being profitable.”

You can read Roberts’ full story here. Let me know if you agree. (If you don’t, I may sell you some shares of Buy.com.)

