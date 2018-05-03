Weinstein Sale, Tom Brokaw, Redskins Cheerleaders: Broadsheet May 3

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The Weinstein Company finally finds a buyer, the Boy Scouts make a bid to woo girls, and the woes of certain media men continue. Have a fabulous Thursday,
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• More accusations against media men. We appear to be in the midst of yet another reckoning for certain top men in media.
A new Washington Post investigation published just this morning revealed another 27 women who have accused star interviewer Charlie Rose of sexual harassment (14 CBS News employees and 13 who worked with him elsewhere). That’s in addition to the eight women who spoke out against Rose in November. Potentially more disturbing: WaPo found that there have been “three occasions over a period of 30 years in which CBS managers were warned of Charlie Rose’s conduct toward women at the network.”
Meanwhile, a third woman has come forward to describe unwanted sexual advances from former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw. Writing in the New York City weekly newspaper The Villager, freelance journalist Mary Reinholz claims that the newsman “embraced” and tried to kiss her after helping her with a story she was writing. The alleged incident happened 50 years ago.
Last but certainly not least, at the New York Times, metro editor Wendell Jamieson resigned earlier this week after an internal investigation. The paper’s Tiffany Hsu reports that Jamieson was accused of inappropriate behavior by at least three female employees, according to “two people familiar with the investigation.” The Times did not specify the reason for his departure. In a statement, Jamieson said, “I regret and apologize for my mistakes and leaving under these circumstances.” He has been replaced in interim capacity by Susan Chira, whose name will be familiar to some readers of this newsletter for her excellent work covering gender issues.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Lantern lands Weinstein Co. Our colleague Polina Marinova reports that a winning bidder—Lantern Capital Partners—has emerged in the Weinstein Company’s bankruptcy sale. The private equity firm will buy the remains of the company for $310 million plus the assumption of about $115 million in debt. As Fortune has previously reported, Weinstein Co.’s bankruptcy and sale to Lantern nullified all the non-disclosure agreements that Weinstein made his accusers sign when he settled with them. “In other words,” writes Polina, “this opens up the possibility that more of his victims could come forward.”
Fortune
• The story on Story. Story, the retail concept store founded in 2011 by brand consultant Rachel Shechtman, has been acquired by Macy’s, Inc. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Shechtman, who will continue to develop Story’s West Chelsea outpost, will join Macy’s as brand experience officer—a role tasked with bringing Story-style interactive experiences to Macy’s, “a legacy retailer searching for relevance in a rapidly shifting retail climate.”
Business of Fashion
• Nothing to cheer. In the latest in an appalling string of stories about the abuse of NFL cheerleaders, this piece describes a 2013 trip to Costa Rica taken by Washington Redskins officials (An aside: I honestly cannot believe the team is still using that name in 2018) and the team’s cheerleading squad for a calendar photo shoot. During the trip, the cheerleaders say Redskins officials collected and held their passports, required them to go topless as “a contingent of sponsors and FedExField suite holders — all men — were granted up-close access to the photo shoots, and, in some case, made them act as ‘personal escorts’ for male sponsors at a nightclub.”
New York Times
• Yes, Clinton’s a capitalist…but that doesn’t mean she thinks corporate America is doing it right. Speaking at the Shared Value Leadership Summit yesterday, Hillary Clinton told Fortune president Alan Murray that the current system is out of balance, with too much power tipping “toward biggest companies with most influence.” She was particularly alarmed by the growing gap between median worker and CEO pay.
Fortune
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Being with Serena. A new HBO documentary series about Serena Williams, titled—what else?—Being Serena, debuted yesterday. Fortune caught up with Williams’ husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in advance of the premiere to talk about what it was like for the couple to have cameras trailing them through their first weeks as new parents.
Fortune
• And speaking of new shows... Amanda Knox, the American student who stood trial in Italy for the 2007 murder of her roommate, wants to draw attention to other women who were shamed for their sexuality and womanhood on her new show, The Scarlet Letter Reports, for Vice Media’s Broadly. The series premieres May 2 on Facebook Watch.
Time
• The scout wars continue. The Boy Scouts of America is changing the name of its program for older youth—the Boy Scouts—to Scouts BSA in February 2019, a move that reflects its decision to include young women. The organization first announced that it would start admitting female Scouts last fall—much to the irritation of the Girl Scouts, which has advocated for a “single-gender” environment in scouting.
USA Today
• Thanks to the states. While we have yet to get a federal paid family leave law on the books, progress is actually being made at the state level. Slate’s Rebecca Gale reports on the five states (plus the District of Columbia) that already have such laws—as well as the 21 states that currently have pending legislation for paid leave laws in the works.
Slate
