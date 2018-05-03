Weinstein Sale, Tom Brokaw, Redskins Cheerleaders: Broadsheet May 3

• More accusations against media men. We appear to be in the midst of yet another reckoning for certain top men in media.

A new Washington Post investigation published just this morning revealed another 27 women who have accused star interviewer Charlie Rose of sexual harassment (14 CBS News employees and 13 who worked with him elsewhere). That’s in addition to the eight women who spoke out against Rose in November. Potentially more disturbing: WaPo found that there have been “three occasions over a period of 30 years in which CBS managers were warned of Charlie Rose’s conduct toward women at the network.”

Meanwhile, a third woman has come forward to describe unwanted sexual advances from former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw. Writing in the New York City weekly newspaper The Villager, freelance journalist Mary Reinholz claims that the newsman “embraced” and tried to kiss her after helping her with a story she was writing. The alleged incident happened 50 years ago.

Last but certainly not least, at the New York Times, metro editor Wendell Jamieson resigned earlier this week after an internal investigation. The paper’s Tiffany Hsu reports that Jamieson was accused of inappropriate behavior by at least three female employees, according to “two people familiar with the investigation.” The Times did not specify the reason for his departure. In a statement, Jamieson said, “I regret and apologize for my mistakes and leaving under these circumstances.” He has been replaced in interim capacity by Susan Chira, whose name will be familiar to some readers of this newsletter for her excellent work covering gender issues.